Volvo sets out stall for green bond debut

By Eleanor Duncan

LONDON, Sept 28 (IFR) - Volvo is holding calls this week to market a debut green bond, proceeds from which will support its strategy towards more electric cars and a reduction in greenhouse emissions.

The company, which is owned by Zhejiang Geely Auto Group, has kicked off two days of marketing ahead of a seven-year euro bond.

Bankers say that Volvo's Ba1/BB+ (negative/stable) ratings puts it in a sweet spot of appealing to three groups of potential buyers: investment-grade investors looking for extra yield, high-yield portfolios and dedicated green accounts.

"Volvo is a classic crossover name," said a banker familiar with the deal.

"It's the higher end of the non-IG market, and we're trying to target the IG guys who play in that space who, over the past few years have become not so much tourists, but having holiday homes in [the junk bond] space."

Volvo laid out its green ambitions in a framework released last week.

The company is aiming to cut its lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions per car by 40% from 2018 to 2025. It also wants 50% of all its sales to be electric cars by 2025. And by 2040, Volvo wants to be completely "climate neutral".

Funds raised under the framework will be earmarked for the research, development and investments related to electric cars and also to increase manufacturing capacity for batteries.

CAR MAKERS TO THE FORE

Volvo is the third auto maker to look to make its mark in the green sector this month.

Volkswagen got a good response for its debut green bond on September 16, with its €2bn dual-tranche deal that was more than five times subscribed. And Daimler's €1bn debut green 10-year saw more than €8bn of peak orders.

Both Volkswagen and Daimler priced well through fair value - although it was unclear how much of the demand was down to the green label.

"Both Daimler and VW were very successful, and attracted huge levels of oversubscription," said the banker familiar.

He said the Volvo deal was in too much of an early stage to discuss initial price thoughts and that it remains to be seen how far investors can be pushed on price after the recent change in risk sentiment.

"If you have the weight of demand coming in from all the three pools I mentioned in a benign market, we would be looking at pricing very aggressively," said the banker familiar.

"But obviously we had a bit of a wobble last week, and it remains to be seen how accepting investors are of comparisons versus fair value. They may think it's worth being paid less to get hold of a green bond - but we're not counting on it."

Volvo's bonds have held up fairly well through the tumult of the coronavirus crisis, thanks in part to the fact that the company is a fairly rare issuer, said a banker away from the deal.

Its €600m 2.125% April 2024s dropped to 88.80 during the peak of March's sell-off, but have since recovered to 99.175, according to Tradeweb data.

"They've had much less of a round trip than other auto manufacturers, and that's in part because investment-grade guys own it and are happy to hold it," said the banker away.

He compared Volvo to Ford Motor. US carmaker and so-called fallen-angel Ford's 2.33% November 2025s dropped as low as 57 bid in March, although have since recovered to 93.

Ford sold its first euro bond as a high-yield borrower on September 8, when it had to pay a double digit concession to access the market.

Volvo Car has visited the euro bond market three times to raise debt, most recently in March 2019, according to IFR data.

"I think Volvo's [new green bond] deal will have very good IG investor participation," said the banker away.

BNP Paribas is green structuring advisor and is also an active bookrunner alongside ING (B&D) and SEB.

