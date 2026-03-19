Volvo Scraps EX30 U.S. Sales Amid Broader EV Strategy Reset

Volvo VLVLY is discontinuing the EX30 subcompact electric SUV in the United States after only two model years. The automaker will continue selling the vehicle in global markets, but production for the United States will end after the 2026 model year. Tariffs and a slowing U.S. EV market are key contributing factors.

The EX30 arrived in the United States for the 2025 model year as Volvo’s entry-level electric SUV and later added a Cross-Country trim for 2026. Volvo confirmed that 2026 will be the final model year for the EX30 in the United States, although the vehicle will remain available in other markets such as Canada and Mexico.

The EX30 was initially produced in China but was later supplied to the United States from Volvo’s factory in Ghent, Belgium, to avoid tariffs on Chinese-built EVs. Subsequent import tariffs, including a 25% tax on imported vehicles, increased cost pressures. The removal of federal EV tax credits reduced consumer incentives, leading to a sharp decline in monthly sales after the incentives expired.

Volvo sold roughly 5,400 EX30 units in 2025, a figure that trailed competitors, including Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 and Tesla’s Model 3, both of which recorded significantly higher sales during the same period.

The EX30 joins a growing list of electric vehicles being withdrawn as tariffs, production costs and shifting market conditions prompt automakers to revise their strategies.

Volvo’s decision aligns with broader industry developments, as several automakers reassess electric-vehicle programs amid regulatory changes and evolving consumer demand. Since automakers are no longer required to prioritize electric vehicle production, many companies are shifting attention toward gasoline and hybrid models that are more cost-effective and align with consumer demand.

VLVLY’s Zacks Rank

Volvo stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Automakers Scale Back EV Plans Amid Weak Demand

Several major automakers have recently taken steps that reflect this broader industry shift, indicating shifts in priorities across the sector.

Honda Motor HMC announced that it will restructure its EV business and cancel three planned battery-electric models for the U.S. market. The move comes amid declining EV demand, as consumers shift to hybrid vehicles and recent policy changes reduce tax credits. The company stated that scaling back EV plans and writing down certain China operations could cost up to $15.7 billion. It expects its first annual loss in nearly 70 years, mainly due to supplier compensation costs.

General Motors GM will no longer produce electric vehicles at its Michigan Orion plant and will instead shift the facility to internal combustion engine models, including the Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups. Production is expected to begin in early 2027. The plant has remained idle since 2023 and was originally intended for electric versions of these vehicles. Plans were delayed multiple times due to weaker-than-expected demand for EVs in recent years. GM reported $7.2 billion in special charges in the fourth quarter of 2025, including $6 billion related to its EV strategy reset costs.

Stellantis STLA canceled its fully electric Ram pickup planned for a 2025 North America debut, citing slower demand for electric trucks. Instead, it will introduce a range-extended hybrid version, the Ram 1500 REV. The company revised its electrification strategy after a €22.2 billion ($26.5 billion) write-down tied to EV programs, reflecting scaled-back investments and adjusted product plans amid weaker-than-expected adoption and shifting market conditions.

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