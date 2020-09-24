Public Companies

Volvo, Scania urge Germany to reintroduce European trucks toll

Contributor
Markus Wacket Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

Germany has quietly dropped a proposal for a new pan-European truck toll from the agenda of its European Union presidency, prompting calls by environmental groups and truck makers Scania [SCVSA.UL] and Volvo for it to be reintroduced.

BERLIN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Germany has quietly dropped a proposal for a new pan-European truck toll from the agenda of its European Union presidency, prompting calls by environmental groups and truck makers Scania SCVSA.UL and Volvo VOLVb.ST for it to be reintroduced.

Plans for a so-called Eurovignette, which seeks to penalise polluting vehicles and spur the sale of cleaner trucks, have been dropped from the German agenda, Germany's Transport Ministry confirmed on Thursday.

Germany's decision follows concerns about additional costs in difficult economic times and removes an incentive for freight companies to upgrade to new, less polluting vehicles.

That potentially reduces sales and has prompted green activists and some truck makers to complain to Europe's Transport Ministers.

"The failure, under the German presidency, to put the Eurovignette on the agenda of the Council of Transport Ministers on September 28 is extremely worrying," environmental groups and the truck makers said in a joint letter to European Transport Ministers.

"The reform of the Eurovignette is a decisive instrument for investments by both manufacturers and freight forwarders, thus making the transition to low or zero emissions in transport possible," says the letter to the EU transport ministers.

In addition to Volvo and Scania, the environmental associations Natuur&Milieu, Transport and Environment and the European freight forwarders' association Clecat signed the letter, which was seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket in Berlin; writing by Edward Taylor; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Edward.Taylor@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Public Companies Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why Companies Move From Another Exchange to List on Nasdaq

    Nasdaq Vice President of New Listings J.R. Mastroianni joins Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss why companies move from another exchange to list on Nasdaq.

    Sep 11, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Public Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular