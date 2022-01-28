Volvo Q4 Profit, Orders Down; Proposes Dividends - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Swedish commercial vehicle manufacturer Volvo Group (VOLVY.PK) reported Friday that its fourth-quarter income declined to 8.07 billion Swedish kronor from last year's 9.36 billion kronor. Earnings per share amounted to 3.93 kronor, down from 4.53 kronor a year ago.

Adjusted operating income amounted to 10.06 billion kronor, lower than prior year's 10.93 billion kronor. Adjusted operating margin was 9.8 percent, down from 11.3 percent a year earlier.

Net sales increased 6 percent to 102.38 billion kronor from 96.9 billion kronor last year. Adjusted for currency movements and the divestment of UD Trucks, the increase was 12 percent.

Net order intake declined to 68,333 trucks from last year's 86,069 trucks. Deliveries grew to 60,360 trucks from 56,334 trucks in the prior year.

The Board of Directors proposed an ordinary dividend of 6.50 kronor per share and an extra dividend of 6.50 kronor per share.

