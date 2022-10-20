Volvo Q3 Profit Climbs On Higher Deliveries

(RTTNews) - Swedish commercial vehicle manufacturer Volvo Group (VOLVY.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter income increased to 8.69 billion Swedish kronor from last year's 7.11 bllion kronor.

Earnings per share were 4.24 kronor, up from 3.47 kronor a year ago.

Adjusted operating income rose to 11.9 billion kronor from last year's 9.4 billion kronor, with an adjusted operating margin of 10.3 percent, up from 11 percent last year.

Net sales climbed 35 percent to 114.9 billion kronor from prior year's 85.26 billion kronor, with a good development both in the sales of vehicles and in the service business.

Net sales increased 21 percent at constant currency rates.

Net order intake of trucks climbed 27 percent to 64,689 units from 51,118 units a year ago. Deliveries in the quarter were 53,303 units, up21 percent from 43,984 units a year earlier.

