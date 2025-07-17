Volvo Q2 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Swedish commercial vehicle major AB Volvo (VLVLY) reported that its second quarter income attributable to owners of the company dropped to 7.412 billion Swedish kronor or 3.64 kronor per share from the previous year's 15.551 billion kronor or 7.65 kronor per share.

In the second quarter of 2025, adjusted operating income totaled 13.484 billion kronor, down from 19.446 billion kronor in the same period last year. The year-over-year decline in operating income was primarily driven by lower volumes, an unfavorable mix across brand, market, and product categories, as well as increased tariff-related costs. These headwinds were partially offset by reduced operating expenses and improved performance in the service business. Currency movements also negatively impacted results, with an adverse effect of 2.310 billion kronor compared to the prior year.

Net sales for the second quarter declined 12% to 122.896 billion kronor from 140.249 billion kronor last year. When adjusted for currency movements net sales decreased by 5%.

Quarterly sales of vehicles were 6% lower than last year when adjusted for currency, while the underlying service development remained robust, supported by continued good utilization of vehicles and machines.

