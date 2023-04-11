Markets

Volvo Penta Acquires Minority Stake In Utility Innovation Group - Quick Facts

April 11, 2023 — 08:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Volvo Penta (VOLVY.PK) said it has made a strategic investment in Utility Innovation Group or UIG, US-based specialists in resilient, utility systems and decentralized energy solutions. UIG designs, builds, protects, and operates the global carbon-free grid of the future.

"This move is another proof point on our journey to net zero and decarbonizing beyond the transportation sector. We see great potential in our investment and our collaborative partnership with UIG. Together, we will be able to accelerate access and adoption of BESS-related solutions," said Heléne Mellquist, President Volvo Penta.

Volvo Penta noted that the transaction has no significant impact on the Volvo Group's earnings or financial position.

