Volvo Maintains Ordinary Dividend Proposal, But Withdraws Extra Dividend

(RTTNews) - Volvo Group said it has decided to maintain the proposal to the Annual General Meeting on April 8, 2020 of an ordinary dividend of 5.50 Swedish kronor per share, but to withdraw the proposal of an extra dividend of 7.50 kronor per share.

The company noted that it has a strong financial position and good liquidity, but since it submitted its original dividend proposal the business environment has changed significantly.

Many of the Group's operations are, or will be, temporarily closed and it is currently not possible to assess the duration, the company said.

