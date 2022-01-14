Volvo Launches Enhanced Electric Model In North America To Boost Operational Range, Faster Charging

(RTTNews) - Volvo Trucks Corporation, an arm of Volvo AB (VOLVY.PK), said on Friday that it is launching an enhanced version of its Volvo VNR Electric model, with up to 85 percent increased operational range and faster charging for North American market.

Production of the enhanced Volvo VNR Electric models will start during the second quarter of 2022 in the company's New River Valley plant in Virginia.

The new version of the class 8 electric truck has an operational range of up to 440 kilometer and increased energy storage of up to 565kWh.

"The improved performance is due to, among other things, improved battery design and a new six battery package option," the company said in a statement.

The first generation of Volvo VNR Electric had an operating range of up to 240 kilometer.

In addition, the new Volvo VNR Electric also reduces the required charging time, as the 250kW charging capability provides an 80 percent charge in 90 minutes for the six-battery package, and an hour for the four-battery version.

The Volvo VNR Electric is one of the Volvo Trucks with six all-electric heavy truck models and is specially designed for the North American market

