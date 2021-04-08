Volvo Group, SSAB Collaborate To Develop Vehicles Made Of Fossil-free Steel

(RTTNews) - Volvo Group (VOLVY.PK) and SSAB have signed a collaboration agreement on research, development, serial production and commercialization of vehicles to be made of fossil-free steel. Volvo will start manufacturing the first concept vehicles and machines with steel from SSAB using hydrogen in 2021. The company's plans are for smaller-scale serial production to start during 2022 and for a gradual escalation towards mass production to follow.

SSAB plans to start supplying the market with fossil-free steel at a commercial scale in 2026. A pilot plant has been in place since August 2020 and this will soon start to produce smaller volumes of sponge iron made using hydrogen.

