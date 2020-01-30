Volvo Group Q4 Profit Climbs Despite Weak Sales - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Swedish auto maker Volvo Group (VOLVY.PK) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter income climbed to 6.83 billion Swedish kronor from last year's 2.66 billion kronor.

Earnings per share amounted to 3.27 kronor, up from 1.26 kronor a year ago.

Operating income surged to 9.38 billion kronor from last year's 3.60 billion kronor. Adjusted operating income was 9.22 billion kronor, down from 10.60 billion kronor last year. Adjusted operating margin fell to 8.8 percent from 10 percent last year.

Net sales for the quarter declined to 105.36 billion kronor from last year's 105.79 billion kronor. Adjusted for currency movements, net sales decreased 5 percent.

Net order intake, number of trucks fell to 53,315 units from 59,535 units last year. Truck deliveries also declined.

Net order intake and deliveries of construction equipment increased in the quarter.

