Volvo Group Q4 Net Income Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Volvo Group (VOLVY.PK) reported that its fourth quarter income attributable to owners increased year-on-year to 9.20 billion Swedish kronor from 6.66 billion kronor. Earnings per share was 4.53 kronor compared to 3.27 kronor. Adjusted operating income increased to 10.93 billion kronor from 9.22 billion kronor. Adjusted operating margin was 11.3% compared to 8.8%, a year ago.

Fourth quarter net sales were 96.9 billion Swedish kronor compared to 105.4 billion Swedish kronor, prior year. Adjusted for currency movements, net sales increased by 1%. Vehicle sales were on the same level as prior year adjusted for currency movements.

