Markets

Volvo Group Q4 Net Income Rises - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Volvo Group (VOLVY.PK) reported that its fourth quarter income attributable to owners increased year-on-year to 9.20 billion Swedish kronor from 6.66 billion kronor. Earnings per share was 4.53 kronor compared to 3.27 kronor. Adjusted operating income increased to 10.93 billion kronor from 9.22 billion kronor. Adjusted operating margin was 11.3% compared to 8.8%, a year ago.

Fourth quarter net sales were 96.9 billion Swedish kronor compared to 105.4 billion Swedish kronor, prior year. Adjusted for currency movements, net sales increased by 1%. Vehicle sales were on the same level as prior year adjusted for currency movements.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More