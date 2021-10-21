Volvo Group Q3 Profit Climbs On Strong Deliveries; Orders Down - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Swedish commercial vehicle manufacturer Volvo Group (VOLVY.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter income climbed to 7.11 billion Swedish kronor from last year's 5.90 billion kronor. Earnings per share amounted to 3.47 kronor, up from 2.81 kronor a year ago.

Adjusted operating income grew to 9.40 billion kronor from 7.22 billion kronor last year, corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 11.0 percent, up from 9.4 percent a year ago. Net sales increased 11 percent to 85.3 billion kronor from 76.9 billion kronor a year ago. Adjusted for currency movements and the divestment of UD Trucks, net sales increased 20 percent. The quarter was affected by shortages of semiconductors, other components and freight capacity resulting in production disturbances and increased costs.

Deliveries of trucks in the quarter grew to 43,984 units from 37,709 units a year ago. Net order intake of trucks declined to 51,118 units from 57,530 units last year.

