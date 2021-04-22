Volvo Group Q1 Profit Surges On Strong Sales - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Volvo Group (VOLVY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter income climbed to 9 billion Swedish kronor from last year's 4.78 billion kronor.

Earnings per share amounted to 4.35 kronor, up from 2.30 kronor last year.

Operating income amounted to 12.07 billion kronor, up from 7.37 billion kronor a year ago.

Adjusted operating income was 11.82 billion kronor, compared to 7.14 billion kronor last year. Adjusted operating margin increased to a historically high 12.6 percent from last year's 7.8 percent.

Net sales increased 3 percent to 94.0 billion kronor from 91.4 billion kronor last year. Adjusted for currency movements, net sales increased 13 percent.

