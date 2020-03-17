Volvo Group Projects Material Financial Impact From Covid-19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Volvo Group (VOLVY.PK) said the consequences of the Covid-19 outbreak is affecting the Volvo Group, and there is a considerable risk of a material financial impact on the Group as from mid-March. The impact is related to the workforce shortage in the production and supply chain disruptions. Volvo Group said the company and its suppliers are continuously working to mitigate the impact.

Volvo Group noted that it is not currently possible to predict the full potential impact. Also, the Group anticipates a potential impact on demand going forward.

