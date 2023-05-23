News & Insights

Volvo Group in deal to buy half of new Swedish wind farm's power

Credit: REUTERS/RITZAU SCANPIX

May 23, 2023 — 02:00 am EDT

Written by Julia Payne for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, May 23 (Reuters) - Swedish manufacturer Volvo Group, majority owned by China's Geely Group, has signed a 10-year deal to buy half of the power produced by Sweden's new Bruzaholm wind farm starting in 2025, the companies said on Tuesday.

Swedish state-owned energy company Vattenfall will start construction of the wind farm with a capacity of 140 megawatts will start this summer.

"The agreement signals our commitment to prioritize low-carbon investments, source renewable energy and take climate action across everything we do," Volvo CEO Martin Lundstedt said in a statement.

Volvo Trucks, a unit of the group, plans for 50% of its truck sales to be electric by 2030.

Vattenfall operates over 1,200 wind turbines with a capacity of over 4 gigawatts in five European countries.

(Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((julia.payne@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 1836;))

