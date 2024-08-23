News & Insights

Volvo Group To Build New North American Heavy-duty Truck Plant In Monterrey, Mexico

August 23, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Swedish commercial vehicle major AB Volvo (VOLVY.PK) Friday announced that it will build its new Mexican heavy-duty truck manufacturing plant in Monterrey. The plant is expected to be operational in 2026.

The Monterrey plant represents an investment of around $700 million or 7.2 billion Swedish kronor, and will focus on production of heavy-duty conventional vehicles for the Volvo and Mack brands. It will be a complete conventional vehicle assembly facility including cab body-in-white production and paint.

With its proximity to the U.S. border and well-developed infrastructure, Monterrey is considered an ideal location for building Volvo's mature supply and production ecosystem.

The company in April had announced that the new plant would supplement its U.S. production. The company expects the plant to provide additional capacity to support the growth plans of both Volvo Trucks and Mack Trucks in the U.S. and Canadian markets, and Mack truck sales in Mexico and Latin America.

Volvo noted that growth in North America is a strategic priority, and that the investment is part of a comprehensive effort to increase the strength and flexibility of its supply chain in the region.

The company recently announced an agreement to acquire Commercial Vehicle Group's production plant in North Carolina, which produces cabs for Mack's heavy- and medium-duty trucks, for around $40 million. The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year.

