Volvo Group Announces Staff Reductions - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Volvo Group announced plans to further reduce the white-collar workforce globally by approximately 4,100 positions during the second half of 2020. The company noted that approximately 1,250 of these positions are in Sweden.

Volvo Group expects the COVID-19 crisis to have a negative effect on economic activity in many of its major markets in the short and medium term.

"The Corona epidemic and the global measures taken to fight it has led to a market situation impacting our industry severely. The effects are expected to be lower demand going forward and we need to continue to adjust our organization accordingly," said Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO of the Volvo Group.

