Volvo Gets Order From Maersk To Supply 110 Volvo VNR Electric Trucks

(RTTNews) - Volvo Trucks Corporation, a unit of Volvo AB CL (VOLVY.PK), said on Tuesday that its North American arm has received an order for 110 Volvo VNR Electric trucks from Maersk.

The new deal, financial terms of which are not disclosed, adds to the previous order for 16 vehicles of the same model.

The first electric trucks will be in operation in the second quarter of 2022, all 126 trucks are scheduled for deployment by the first quarter of 2023.

The Class 8 electric trucks will be used in California for a variety of transport works, serving port drayage and warehouse distribution routes, the company said in a statement.

