Volvo eyes sale of Arquus, takes $87 mln hit

January 15, 2024 — 06:27 am EST

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Sweden's Volvo said on Monday it had signed an option agreement to sell its Arquus defence unit to John Cockerill Defense, and would book a fourth-quarter operating loss from the deal of some 900 million Swedish crowns ($87.44 million).

Volvo expected consultations to become finalised during the first quarter of this year. In 2022, Arquus represented approximately 1% of Volvo Group revenues, it said in a statement. ($1 = 10.2926 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Greta Rosen Fondahn; editing by Terje Solsvik) ((Greta.RosenFondahn@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: VOLVO DIVESTURE/ (URGENT)

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
