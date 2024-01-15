Volvo eyes sale of Arquus, takes $87 mln hit

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Sweden's Volvo said on Monday it had signed an option agreement to sell its Arquus defence unit to John Cockerill Defense, and would book a fourth-quarter operating loss from the deal of some 900 million Swedish crowns ($87.44 million).

Volvo expected consultations to become finalised during the first quarter of this year. In 2022, Arquus represented approximately 1% of Volvo Group revenues, it said in a statement. ($1 = 10.2926 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Greta Rosen Fondahn; editing by Terje Solsvik) ((Greta.RosenFondahn@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: VOLVO DIVESTURE/ (URGENT)

