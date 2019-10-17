Volvo Cars Unveils Its First-ever Fully Electric Car

(RTTNews) - Swedish luxury auto maker Volvo Cars unveiled its first fully electric car, the XC40 Recharge.

The XC40 Recharge is a part of the electrified car portfolio that Volvo plans to introduce under the new 'Recharge' sub-brand. The company said it plans to launch a fully electric car every year over the next five years. Volvo aims to make all-electric cars 50 percent of global sales by 2025, with the rest hybrids.

"We have said this several times before: for Volvo Cars, the future is electric," said Håkan Samuelsson, chief executive. "Today we take a major new step in that direction with the launch of our fully electric XC40 and the Recharge car line."

The XC40 Recharge offers a range of over 400 km (WLTP) on a single charge and output of 408hp, Volvo Cars said. The battery charges to 80 % of its capacity in 40 mins on a fast-charger system.

The new vehicle sports a Android-powered infotainment system which is fully integrated with Volvo On Call, the company's digital connected services platform. Via Volvo On Call plug-in hybrid drivers can track how much time they spend driving on electric power.

To encourage electric vehicles, every Volvo Recharge plug-in hybrid model will come with free electricity for a year, provided through a refund for the average electricity cost during that period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.