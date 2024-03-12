Volvo Cars To Use Breathe Battery Software For Next Generation Fast Charging

(RTTNews) - Swedish luxury auto major Volvo Cars AB (VLVOF) Tuesday announced partnership and investment with UK start-up Breathe Battery Technologies to integrate Breathe's software for use on its new generation fully electric cars.

The new technology is expected to reduce the time it takes to charge fully electric Volvo from 10 to 80 percent charging state by as much as 30 percent, while maintaining the same energy density and range, according to the firm. The charging time improvements will last across the full battery life cycle without impacting its health status.

With the deal, Volvo Cars becomes the first car company to get access to the latest version of its patented, algorithm-enabled charging software for use on new generation fully electric cars.

The company noted that it is integrating Breathe's software in Volvo Cars in-house developed battery management platform to optimize and improve the performance of charging technology.

The collaboration for Breathe's flagship product, Breathe Charge, represents the latest investment by the Volvo Cars Tech Fund, its corporate venture capital arm.

Ann-Sofie Ekberg, CEO of the Volvo Cars Tech Fund, said, "The investment and commercial partnership with Breathe helps us address a familiar pain point for electric car customers and makes our charging performance even more competitive. Faster charging times, in the range where customers typically fast charge, represent a major step in the right direction as we continue to boost electric mobility and make it available to more people."

