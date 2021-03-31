Volvo Cars to review various options including IPO, Geely says

Contributors
Yilei Sun Reuters
Tony Munroe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group [GEELY.UL] said on Wednesday its Volvo Cars would explore capital market options including a potential initial public offering and stock market listing.

BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) - China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group GEELY.UL said on Wednesday its Volvo Cars would explore capital market options including a potential initial public offering and stock market listing.

Geely's Hong Kong-listed unit Geely Automobile 0175.HK and Volvo Cars scrapped their full merger plan in February.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters