Volvo Cars to review various options including IPO, Geely says

BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) - China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group GEELY.UL said on Wednesday its Volvo Cars would explore capital market options including a potential initial public offering and stock market listing.

Geely's Hong Kong-listed unit Geely Automobile 0175.HK and Volvo Cars scrapped their full merger plan in February.

