Volvo Cars to review options including IPO, Geely says

BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) - China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group GEELY.UL said on Wednesday its Volvo Cars would explore capital market options including a potential initial public offering (IPO) and stock market listing.

Geely bought Volvo Cars from Ford Motor Co F.Nin 2010. Geely's Hong Kong-listed unit Geely Automobile 0175.HK and Volvo Cars scrapped their full merger plan in February.

Geely's revived consideration of an IPO for Volvo Cars could value the business at around $20 billion, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.

A Volvo Cars spokeswoman said the firm would not comment on speculation.

