Volvo Cars to invest $1.1 bln in Swedish manufacturing plant over coming years

Volvo Cars will invest 10 billion Swedish crowns ($1.1 billion) in its manufacturing plant in Gothenburg in the next few years, it said on Tuesday.

"Volvo Cars will invest SEK 10 billion in its Torslanda manufacturing plant in Sweden in coming years, in preparation for the production of that next generation of fully electric cars," the automaker said in a statement.

($1 = 9.1419 Swedish crowns)

