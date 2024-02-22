Volvo Cars to dilute stake in EV maker Polestar

Changes headline, adds CEO comment in paragraph 4, details from the statement in paragraphs 2-6, background in paragraph 3

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Volvo Cars VOLCARb.ST said on Friday it plans to distribute 62.7% of its stake worth 9.5 billion crowns ($920.17 million) in Swedish electric vehicle manufacturer Polestar Automotive Holding A4N1y.F to its own shareholders.

After completion of the proposed distribution, Sweden-based Volvo Cars said it will retain an 18% stake in Polestar.

China's Geely Holding 0175.HK, which is a majority owner of Volvo Cars, will continue to provide operational and financial support to Polestar.

The stake distribution will be made through a 2:1 share split, followed by an automatic share redemption process, Volvo Cars said.

($1 = 10.3242 Swedish crowns)

