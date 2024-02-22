News & Insights

Volvo Cars to dilute stake in EV maker Polestar

Credit: REUTERS/HEINZ-PETER BADER

February 22, 2024 — 09:39 pm EST

Written by Rishabh Jaiswal and Shivani Tanna for Reuters ->

Changes headline, adds CEO comment in paragraph 4, details from the statement in paragraphs 2-6, background in paragraph 3

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Volvo Cars VOLCARb.ST said on Friday it plans to distribute 62.7% of its stake worth 9.5 billion crowns ($920.17 million) in Swedish electric vehicle manufacturer Polestar Automotive Holding A4N1y.F to its own shareholders.

After completion of the proposed distribution, Sweden-based Volvo Cars said it will retain an 18% stake in Polestar.

China's Geely Holding 0175.HK, which is a majority owner of Volvo Cars, will continue to provide operational and financial support to Polestar.

The stake distribution will be made through a 2:1 share split, followed by an automatic share redemption process, Volvo Cars said.

($1 = 10.3242 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal and Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((rishabh.jaiswal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.