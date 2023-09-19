Volvo Cars To Completely Phase Out Diesels By Early 2024

(RTTNews) - Volvo Cars announced the end of production of all diesel-powered Volvo Car models by early 2024. This follows the company's decision last year to exit the development of new combustion engines. The company noted that it is fully focused on creating a broad portfolio of premium, fully electric cars.

"Electric powertrains are our future, and superior to combustion engines: they generate less noise, less vibration, less servicing costs for our customers and zero tailpipe emissions," said Jim Rowan, Chief Executive at Volvo Cars.

By 2030, Volvo Cars plans to sell only fully electric cars, and by 2040, it aims to be a climate neutral company.

