Volvo Cars to close China plant due coronavirus restrictions

OSLO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Sweden's Volvo Cars VOLCARb.ST will temporarily close its plant in the Chinese city of Chengdu due to local coronavirus restrictions, a company spokesperson said on Thursday.

"Due to the lockdown in Chengdu, Volvo Cars is temporarily suspending production at a manufacturing plant there. We are assessing the impact on the business and we'll continue to monitor the situation," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Chengdu announced a lockdown of its 21.2 million residents, the most populous city to be locked down since Shanghai earlier this year.

