Volvo Cars to close China plant due coronavirus restrictions

Adds quote, background
OSLO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Sweden's Volvo Cars VOLCARb.ST will temporarily close its plant in the Chinese city of Chengdu due to local coronavirus restrictions, a company spokesperson said on Thursday.
"Due to the lockdown in Chengdu, Volvo Cars is temporarily suspending production at a manufacturing plant there. We are assessing the impact on the business and we'll continue to monitor the situation," he said.
Earlier on Thursday, Chengdu announced a lockdown of its 21.2 million residents, the most populous city to be locked down since Shanghai earlier this year.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.