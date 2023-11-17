News & Insights

Volvo Cars shares plunge to record lows as Geely cuts stake

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

November 17, 2023 — 03:41 am EST

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

OSLO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Shares of Swedish auto maker Volvo Cars VOLCARb.ST fell 14% on Friday as its top owner, China's Geely 0175.HK, sold parts of its holdings at a deep discount to the previous day's closing price.

Geely on Thursday launched a placing of some 100 million Volvo Cars shares, which the deal's bookrunner later said was sold at a price of around 37 Swedish crowns each, or around $350 million in total.

The sale of the 3.4% stake leaves Geely with a holding in Volvo Cars of about 78.6%, according to a Reuters calculation.

Volvo Cars' share price fell to a low of 35.25 Swedish crowns, an all-time low, before recovering slightly. The share is down 25% year-to-date.

