Volvo Cars September sales rise 25%, demand up in China

Credit: REUTERS/CLAUDIA GRECO

October 05, 2023 — 03:14 am EDT

Written by Anna Ringstrom for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Volvo Cars' VOLCARb.ST sales grew 25% in September from a year earlier to 61,666 cars as sales grew in China as well as in Europe and the U.S., the Sweden-based group said on Thursday.

Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by China's Geely Holding 0175.HK, said in a statement that sales of its recharge models - hybrid and fully electric cars - grew 37% to account for 34% of all its cars sold in the month.

In August, the group's total sales were up 18% on the back of increased demand in Europe and the U.S. while sales fell in China.

