Volvo Cars says March sales fall 22%, hurt by chip shortage

STOCKHOLM, April 4 (Reuters) - Volvo Cars VOLCARb.ST said on Monday car sales in March fell 22% to 58,677 cars as the automaker faced shortages of a specific semiconductor.

Volvo, majority owned by China's Geely Holding GEELY.UL, said the shortage is expected to impact production during the second quarter.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

