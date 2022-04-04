US Markets

Volvo Cars says March sales fall 22%, hurt by chip shortage

Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
Volvo Cars said on Monday car sales in March fell 22% to 58,677 cars as the automaker faced shortages of a specific semiconductor.

Volvo, majority owned by China's Geely Holding GEELY.UL, said the shortage is expected to impact production during the second quarter.

