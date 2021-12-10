Volvo Cars says investigating theft of R&D data

Volvo Cars said on Friday it had launched an investigation into the theft of some research and development data which could impact the company's operation.

"Investigations so far confirm that a limited amount of the company's R&D property has been stolen during the intrusion," the Swedish carmaker said in a statement.

It added that "there may be an impact on the company's operation", but did not specify what that might be.

Volvo said it did not see an impact on the security of its customers' cars or their personal data.

