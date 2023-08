OSLO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sweden's Volvo Cars VOLCARb.ST on Thursday reported a 21% rise in car sales in July from a year earlier, selling 54,165 cars, the company's 11th consecutive month of year-over-year growth.

