Volvo Cars' sales up 2% in January, held back by Chinese New Year

Adds detail

STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Sweden-based Volvo Car AB VOLCARb.ST said on Friday its sales increased by 2% year-on-year in January to 48,520 cars as sales tumbled in Chinadue to public holidays.

It said fully electric vehicles accounted for 16% of total sales. Recharge models, also including those not fully electric, accounted for 41%.

In December, the car sales growth stood at 13%. In 2022, sales were down 12% for the full year.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.