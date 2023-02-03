Volvo Cars' sales up 2% in January, held back by Chinese New Year

February 03, 2023 — 03:18 am EST

Written by Anna Ringstrom for Reuters

STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Sweden-based Volvo Car AB VOLCARb.ST said on Friday its sales increased by 2% year-on-year in January to 48,520 cars as sales tumbled in Chinadue to public holidays.

It said fully electric vehicles accounted for 16% of total sales. Recharge models, also including those not fully electric, accounted for 41%.

In December, the car sales growth stood at 13%. In 2022, sales were down 12% for the full year.

