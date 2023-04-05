Volvo Car's sales up 10% in March

Adds details on

COPENHAGEN, April 5 (Reuters) - Sweden-based Volvo Car AB VOLCARb.ST said on Wednesday its sales increased by 10% year-on-year in March to 162,938 cars, helped mainly by the company's fully electric cars.

Volvo Cars, majority-owned by China's Geely Holding 0175.HK, said in a statement its fully electric models made up 41% of all its cars sold globally in the first three months this year.

In Europe, Volvo Car's fully electric models made up 62% of overall sales in the first three months of 2023.

In February, the group's total car sales were up 22%, helped by a 187% month-on-month jump for its recharge models, with fully electric cars accounting for 19% of total sales.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Essi Lehto)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.