Volvo Car's sales up 10% in March

Credit: REUTERS/Yves Herman

April 05, 2023 — 03:07 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, April 5 (Reuters) - Sweden-based Volvo Car AB VOLCARb.ST said on Wednesday its sales increased by 10% year-on-year in March to 162,938 cars, helped mainly by the company's fully electric cars.

Volvo Cars, majority-owned by China's Geely Holding 0175.HK, said in a statement its fully electric models made up 41% of all its cars sold globally in the first three months this year.

In Europe, Volvo Car's fully electric models made up 62% of overall sales in the first three months of 2023.

In February, the group's total car sales were up 22%, helped by a 187% month-on-month jump for its recharge models, with fully electric cars accounting for 19% of total sales.

