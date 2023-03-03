Volvo Cars' sales rise 22% in February

Adds detail, background

COPENHAGEN, March 3 (Reuters) - Sweden-based Volvo Car AB VOLCARb.ST said on Friday sales grew 22% year-on-year in February to 51,286 cars helped by a 49% jump for its recharge models.

Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by China's Geely Holding 0175.HK, said in a statement its recharge models, including fully electric cars, accounted for 40% of all its cars sold in the month.

Sales of fully electric cars increased by 187% to account for 19% of total sales.

In January, the company's total car sales were up 2% as they were held back in China due to Chinese New Year, which fell in February.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.