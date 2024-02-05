News & Insights

Volvo Cars' sales rise 10% y/y in January

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 05, 2024 — 03:15 am EST

Written by Anna Ringstrom for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Volvo Cars' VOLCARb.ST sales increased 10% to 53,402 cars in January from a year earlier, helped by a 40% jump for fully electric models in Europe, the Sweden-based group said on Monday.

Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by China's Geely Holding 0175.HK, said in a statement sales of fully electric cars were in all up 17%, to account for 17% of total sales. In China and the United States, they were down.

All recharge models, also including those not fully electric, shrank 3% in total.

Shares in the company were down 1% in early trade.

Sales in Europe, the group's biggest market, were up 8% in total while in the United States they were unchanged. In China, they were up 36%.

