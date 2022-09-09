Volvo Cars resumes limited production at one China plant

STOCKHOLM, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Volvo Cars VOLCARb.ST said on Friday limited production had resumed on Tuesday at its auto plant in the Chinese city of Chengdu.

The carmaker, which is Stockholm-listed albeit majority owned by Chinese automotive group Geely Holding, had temporarily closed the plant on Sept. 1 due to local coronavirus restrictions.

"Volvo Cars is now operating a single daily shift at the (Chengdu) plant and will continue to evaluate the situation on an ongoing basis," a Volvo Cars spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the company's plant in Daqing remained temporarily closed due to the lockdown in the city.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik and Stine Jacobsen)

