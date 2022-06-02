US Markets

Volvo Cars reports 28% drop in May sales as China lockdowns weigh

Contributor
Helena Soderpalm Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TT NEWS AGENCY

Volvo Car Group's May sales were down 28.3% from a year earlier, the Sweden-based automaker said on Thursday, as supply chain problems and lockdowns hampered production.

STOCKHOLM, June 2 (Reuters) - Volvo Car Group's VOLCARb.ST May sales were down 28.3% from a year earlier, the Sweden-based automaker said on Thursday, as supply chain problems and lockdowns hampered production.

Volvo said however that demand remained strong, especially for its Recharge line-up of electric and hybrid models, adding that fully electric cars accounted for 7.9% of its May sales.

The Gothenburg-based company aims for 50% of its sales to be pure electric cars by the middle of the decade.

"During May, the COVID-19-related lockdowns in eastern China continued to add more stress to already strained global supply chains, resulting in a loss of production," Volvo said in a statement.

Sales in China at the company, which is majority owned by China's Geely Holding GEELY.UL, were down 43.8% in May, while in the United States they fell by 29.1% and in Europe by 24.3%.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Jason Neely)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular