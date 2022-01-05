US Markets

Volvo Cars reports 18% sales drop in December

Helena Soderpalm Reuters
STOCKHOLM, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Volvo Car Group's VOLCARb.ST monthly sales fell 18.1% in December from a year ago, the Sweden-based automaker said on Wednesday.

The company, which is majority owned by China's Geely Holding GEELY.UL, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in October after wrapping up Europe's biggest IPO of the year.

