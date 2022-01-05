Volvo Cars reports 18% sales drop in December

STOCKHOLM, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Volvo Car Group's VOLCARb.ST monthly sales fell 18.1% in December from a year ago, the Sweden-based automaker said on Wednesday.

The company, which is majority owned by China's Geely Holding GEELY.UL, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in October after wrapping up Europe's biggest IPO of the year.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.