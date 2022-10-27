Volvo Cars' quarterly operating profit falls

Swedish automaker Volvo Cars said on Thursday that it would try to manage the macroeconomic headwinds and ongoing turbulence that continued to hit the company as it reported a fall in its third-quarter profits due to lower volumes.

Stockholm-listed Volvo, majority owned by Chinese automotive company Geely Holding [RIC:RIC:GEELY.UL] said its quarterly operating profit dropped to 2.1 billion Swedish crowns ($193.41 million)from 3.3 billion a year ago.

($1 = 10.8579 Swedish crowns)

