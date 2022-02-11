US Markets

Volvo Cars Q4 profit lags forecasts

Volvo Cars reported on Friday quarterly earnings below expectations, and said it expected to continue growing sales volume in 2022.

The Swedish carmaker's fourth-quarter operating profit fell to 3.7 billion Swedish crowns ($396.4 million) from 4.9 billion a year ago, compared to a 4.77 billion mean forecast in a Refinitiv poll.

($1 = 9.3353 Swedish crowns)

