Volvo Cars Q4 profit lags forecasts

STOCKHOLM, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Volvo Cars VOLCARb.ST reported on Friday quarterly earnings below expectations, and said it expected to continue growing sales volume in 2022.

The Swedish carmaker's fourth-quarter operating profit fell to 3.7 billion Swedish crowns ($396.4 million) from 4.9 billion a year ago, compared to a 4.77 billion mean forecast in a Refinitiv poll.

($1 = 9.3353 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson)

