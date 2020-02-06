Volvo Cars Q4 Profit Climbs On Higher Sales - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Swedish luxury auto maker Volvo Car Group, owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding, reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income climbed 24 percent to 3.83 billion Swedish kronor from last year's 3.09 billion kronor.

Operating income or EBIT was 5.29 billion kronor, up 17.5 percent from 4.51 billion kronor last year.

EBITDA grew 18.8 percent to 9.34 billion kronor, and EBITDA margin improved to 11.8 percent from last year's 10.8 percent.

Revenue for the quarter increased 8.4 percent to 79.20 billion kronor from last year's 73.03 billion kronor.

Total retail sales grew 16.5 percent to 197,748 units from last year's 169,700 units.

China registered the strongest sales growth of 32.1 percent in the quarter.

In the year 2019, Volvo Cars sold 154,961 cars in China, an increase of 18.7 percent. In the United States, the company sold 108,234 cars, up 10.1 percent and breaking the 100,000 cars sold threshold for the first time since 2007. In Europe, the company sold more than 50,000 cars in Germany for the first time in its history, and realised its best sales result since 1990 in the United Kingdom.

Looking ahead, the company said 2020 will be the year of electrification.

