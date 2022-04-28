Volvo Cars Q1 profit beats forecasts

STOCKHOLM, April 28 (Reuters) - Volvo Cars VOLCARb.ST reported on Thursday quarterly earnings above expectations and said it expected marginal growth in sales volumes for the full year 2022 compared to 2021.

The Swedish carmaker's first-quarter operating profit fell to 6.0 billion Swedish crowns ($607.4 million) from 8.4 billion a year ago. Four analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a 4.13 billion profit.

($1 = 9.8776 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

