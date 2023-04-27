News & Insights

Volvo Cars Q1 operating profit tops forecast

Credit: REUTERS/TT NEWS AGENCY

April 27, 2023 — 01:10 am EDT

STOCKHOLM, April 27 (Reuters) - Sweden-based automaker Volvo Car Group VOLCARb.ST reported a smaller than expected fall in first-quarter operating earnings on Thursday and said overall demand remained healthy at global level despite continued challenging macroeconomics.

Volvo Cars, majority-owned by China's Geely Holding, said operating earnings fell to 5.1 billion Swedish crowns ($494.63 million)in the quarter from a year-ago 6.0 billion, beating a mean forecast of 3.6 billion, according to Refinitiv estimates.

The automaker reaffirmed its outlook for "solid double-digit growth" in retail sales this year, provided there were no major supply disruptions.

($1 = 10.3107 Swedish crowns)

