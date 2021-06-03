Volvo Cars posts 43% sales rise in May as it recovers from pandemic

STOCKHOLM, June 3 (Reuters) - Volvo Cars sales grew 43% in May, marking a continued sharp recovery for the company, which is considering listing on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange this year.

The Swedish company, owned by China's Geely Holding GEELY.UL, said global sales rose for an eleventh consecutive month to 64,111 cars.

"The growth was mainly driven by a strong demand in the US and, in Europe, a recovery from a sales drop in May last year related to the Covid-19 pandemic," it said in a statement.

Volvo's global sales in the January-May period landed at 312,533 cars, up 49.9% year-on-year, with sales in Europe growing 45.6%, in China 55.2% and in the United States 56.7%.

