Volvo Cars picks Jim Rowan as new CEO

STOCKHOLM, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Volvo Car Group VOLCARb.ST has appointed Jim Rowan as new chief executive to succeed Hakan Samuelsson in March, it said on Tuesday.

Rowan, currently CEO at U.S-based Ember Technologies, is taking over just months after Volvo wrapped up its IPO, the biggest in Europe last year.

Volvo said Samuelsson will stay in his role until Rowan starts in March. He will also leave Volvo Car's board, while continuing as chairman of electric vehicle maker Polestar.

