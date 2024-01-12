News & Insights

Volvo Cars pauses production in Belgium due to Red Sea attacks

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 12, 2024 — 07:44 am EST

Written by Anna Ringstrom and Marie Mannes for Reuters ->

By Anna Ringstrom and Marie Mannes

STOCKHOLM, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Volvo Cars VOLCARb.ST, which is majority-owned by China's Geely 0175.HK, will next week pause output at its plant in Gent in Belgium for three days due to delays caused by the security situation in the Red Sea, the company said on Friday.

A delivery of gear boxes has been delayed, a spokesperson for the Sweden-based auto maker said, the second company after TeslaTSLA.O to disclose an interruption to production because of attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.

Car deliveries, production targets and its other European plant in Gothenburg, Sweden, were not affected by the pause, the spokesperson said.

That adds about 10 days and $1 million fuel costs to a journey from Asia to Europe.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik and Elaine Hardcastle)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

