Volvo Cars' November sales rise 8%

Adds details on sales

COPENHAGEN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Volvo Cars' VOLCARb.ST sales grew 8% in November from a year earlier to 63,682 cars, the Sweden-based group said on Monday.

Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by China's Geely 0175.HK, said in a statement that its fully electric and hybrid cars in November made up more than 50% of all cars sold in Europe, its biggest market.

Volvo Cars said on Monday that sales in the United States were up 26% while, in China, they were up 21%. Sales in Europe were up 2% in November.

