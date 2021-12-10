Volvo Cars, Northvolt To Open R&D Centre In Gothenburg - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Volvo Cars and Northvolt will open a joint research and development centre in Gothenburg. It will become operational in 2022. This is as part of a 30 billion Swedish kronor investment in battery development and manufacturing. The establishment of the new R&D centre will be followed by the construction of a new manufacturing plant in Europe which will produce next generation state-of-the-art battery cells, specifically developed for use in next generation pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.

"Our partnership with Northvolt secures the supply of high-quality, sustainably-produced batteries for the next generation of pure electric Volvos," said Håkan Samuelsson, chief executive for Volvo Cars.

